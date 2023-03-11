Iran vehemently condemns terrorist attack on Mazar-i-Sharif

Nasser Kan'ani on Saturday expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the attack and wished speedy recovery for those injured during the blast.

He described the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks as enemies of the stability, security and peace of the neighboring and Muslim people of Afghanistan, who have targeted coexistence between the people of Afghanistan.

An explosion during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province has killed at least one person and wounded five others.

The explosion took place at the Tabian Farhang centre in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the province, as journalists gathered for the award event at 11 am on Saturday, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

