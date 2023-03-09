  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 9, 2023, 5:30 PM

Nasrallah delivers speech on Lebanon, regional affairs

Nasrallah delivers speech on Lebanon, regional affairs

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah is delivering a speech on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Al-Manar TV Arabic website, Nasrallah will speak on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the founding the Islamic Foundation for Education in the Hall of the Martyr Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader talk about the religious Islamic school and said that "The institution has developed naturally and gradually, despite all the difficult circumstances, and we believe in it, it is the result of the sacrifices of all for thirty years, and we always affirm that we do not attribute the grace to a single person, but the achievements are made by all."

"

This item is being updated...

MNA

News Code 198298

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News