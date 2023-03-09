4 Palestinians martyred by in new Israeli aggression in Jenin

Three Palestinians were martyred as the Israeli regime's military forces opened fire on them on Thursday in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement said three young men were martyred in the town of Jaba in Jenin. It identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25 and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22.

Eyewitnesses said the occupying regime's troops opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle in al-Fawwara area in the town, killing its three occupants.

They said the troops sneaked into the town in a car carrying a Palestinian plate.

The Zionist regime's army deployed snipers on the rooftops of houses in the town and detained a Palestinian amid clashes with gunmen.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire in al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, the Health Ministry said.

A 14-year-old boy died of wounds he sustained on Tuesday from Israeli fire during a raid in Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed the new Israeli escalation as “terrorism” and held the occupying regime responsible for its consequences.

Thursday’s deaths came two days after six Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli troops during a raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out raids in Palestinian towns in the West Bank to arrest what the military calls “wanted” Palestinian fighters.

At least 77 Palestinians have been martyred since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Fourteen Zionists have also been killed in the same period.

