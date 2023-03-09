Ansarullah vows if talks fail, they would resume fighting

"Negotiations may not succeed and we will inevitably enter into a decisive battle to end the aggression," "Mohammed al-Bakhiti, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Supreme Political Council, said, according to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

According to al-Mayadeen TV network, the Yemeni official advised the Yemenis who are fighting for the Saudi coalition to join Ansarullah's forces so that they can finalize the battle as soon as possible.

He also pointed to the presence of American and British forces in some Yemeni provinces and said that the US troops presence is to support the Saudi-led coalition's fight while the reality of the coalition's aggression of is evident to everyone.

