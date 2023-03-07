Palestinians shoot down another Israeli drone over Jenin

Following the attacks and withdrawal of the Israeli occupying military from the Jenin camp, Palestinian fighters shot down two spying drones.

The Palestinian sources said the occupying regime's forces martyred four Palestinian in their new raid on the West Bank city.

Also, the media reported that five Palestinians were wounded in a settler attack in Huwara on Monday, where soldiers and settlers danced together celebrating Purim.

Al-Quds Brigades (AQB) released a video on Tuesday afternoon which shows their fighters shoot down an Israeli enemy's reconssiece drone.

Al-Quds Brigades are the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

This was the second drone belonging to the Zionist Israeli regime that is shot down by the Islamic Jihad fighters.

MNA