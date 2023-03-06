  1. Politics
Mar 6, 2023, 5:42 PM

Nasrallah speech in ceremony to honor prisoners kicks off

Nasrallah speech in ceremony to honor prisoners kicks off

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah is delivering a speech at the ceremony held to honor prisoners and wounded fighters of Islamic Resistance on Monday.

Hezbollah ceremony held to mark the anniversary of the Birth of Imam Sajjad (P) and Abu Fadl Al-Abbas and honor Islamic Resistance prisoners and wounded fighters started, according to the Al-Manar TV website.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah welcomed the attendees and extended felicitations on the various occasions of the Hijri Month of Shaaban.

Addressing the injured Resistance fighters, the Hezbollah Leader said, "Our wounded fighters faced the dangers of wars just as Abu Fadl Al-Abbas," adding, "Your pains caused by your injuries comprise a new jihad path for the sake of Allah."

This item is being updated...

MNA

News Code 198189

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News