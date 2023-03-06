Students' poisoning great, unforgivable crime: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks after planting a sapling on the occasion of National Arbor Day on Monday.

Calling on the Iranian officials to seriously pursue the issue, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that if it is proven that the students were poisoned, the perpetrators of the crime should be severely punished.

"There will be no amnesty for these people," the Leader emphasized.

The 15th day of Esfand (the last month of the Iranian calendar year), which will end on March 20, is National Arbor Day also known as "National Tree Planting Day".

MNA