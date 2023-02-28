Iran FM, UN High Commissioner for HR hold talks

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the two sides discussed human rights issues as well as the violation of the human rights of the Iranian nation by the United States through the imposition of cruel and inhumane sanctions.

Iranian foreign minister explained the fundamental positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the issue of human rights.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of talks and cooperation on human rights issues.

