Iran attaches great importance to Iraq's stablisty, progress

Major General Mousavi made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi in Tehran on Sunday.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting and stressing the close relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, the Iranian army commander said "We want Iraq to always be successful. We consider the progress, stability and dignity of Iraq as our own progress and stability, and we will do whatever we can for the development, progress and security of Iraq."

He rejected reliance on western countries for the security of the regional countries, stressing "The security of the region must be maintained by the regional countries themselves through relying on the capacities of the nations and the region itself."

"We consider the security of Iraq to be our own security and we attach great importance to the borders of Iraq as we do to our borders. Iraq, Iran and Syria have a long history and worthwhile experience in fighting terrorism and we are ready to transfer these experiences," Gen. Mousavi said.

He warned the Iraqi side against the attempts by certain western countries against the close relations between the two neighbors, saying "These acts of mischief have no effect on our relationship and feelings towards you, and we are ready to take greater steps to deepen this brotherhood and friendship."

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, reiterated Iraqi appreciation to Iran for the help in fighting terrorism, saying "No barrier can disrupt the brotherly relations between the two countries and two nations, and we hope that these relations will continue to expand."

Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi also said that his country will definitely use Iran's potential in reconstructing Iraqi armed forces after a long battle with Takfiri groups.

