Feb 24, 2023, 2:16 PM

Tehran Friday Prayers Leader:

Imam Hussain symbol of charity, serving people in way of God

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The provisional leader of the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran described Imam Hossein (AS) and his companions as the role mother for charity (Infaq) and serving the people in the way of God.

Speaking during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, earlier today, Ayatollah Kazem Sediqi "Infaq is one of the issues that people must pay attention to seriously.,,, if we want to consider a model for spending in the way of God, it is Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions.

Infaq is the Arabic word for "spending." It is a type of charity in Islam that is given without any expectation of reward or return. One gives Infaq for the betterment of society, their family and to please God.

