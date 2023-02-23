  1. Iran
Feb 23, 2023, 10:51 AM

Leader receives Assembly of Experts members

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Thursday morning.

The Assembly of Experts is a clerical body empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and monitor his performance.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati is the head of the assembly.

This item is being updated...

