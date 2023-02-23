Leader receives Assembly of Experts members

The Assembly of Experts is a clerical body empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and monitor his performance.
TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Thursday morning.
The Assembly of Experts is a clerical body empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and monitor his performance.
Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati is the head of the assembly.
