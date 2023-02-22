  1. Politics
Iranian FM meets Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Wednesday morning.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with high-ranking Iraqi officials.

During his two-day visit, Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi high-ranking political, parliamentary, security and judicial officials.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to the site where the martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said the two sides will hold a discussion of bilateral relations at all levels and ways to introduce dialogue to enhance aspects of joint cooperation in a way that enhances the security and stability of the region and reflects positively on the two neighboring peoples.

