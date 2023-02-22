US strategy failed in region: IRGC Quds cmdr.

Referring to the previous US president's acknowledgment of spending seven thousand billion dollars in Afghanistan and killing at least seven thousand people, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani called the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the culture of the Islamic Revolution the main cause of the US failure.

He pointed to the change in the US strategy, which was formed with the cooperation of some countries in the region and led to the creation of ISIL, he said that General Martyr Soleimani and his companions thwarted the huge conspiracy [for the region] by their efforts [and fightings against terrorism].

