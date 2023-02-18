Mab'ath biggest gift God gave humankind: Leader

On the occasion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Mab'ath, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of state officials, representatives of Islamic countries and guests participating in the international Quran contest for a meeting on Saturday.

"Mab'ath is the greatest gift that God has given to all mankind and it carries treasures that can ensure mankind's well-being in this world until the end," the Leader said addressing the participants.

