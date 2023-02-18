  1. Iran
Leader meets with Muslim states envoys on Mab'ath day

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of state officials, representatives of Islamic countries and guests participating in the international Quran contest for a meeting on Saturday.

On the occasion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Mab'ath, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of state officials, representatives of Islamic countries and guests participating in the international Quran contest for a meeting on Saturday.

"Mab'ath is the greatest gift that God has given to all mankind and it carries treasures that can ensure the happiness of mankind in their own life, in this life of this world until the hereafter," the Leader said addressing the participants.

