Supporting terrorists integral part of US foreign policy

Nasser Kan'ani in a series of tweets on Wednesday wrote, "Supporting terrorists and criminals is an integral part of the US foreign policy."

"The Zionist regime as the manifestation of organized terrorism, Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, and the torturing and criminal members of SAVAK as a terrible anti-human organization, all have been and are under the direct and continuous support of the United States," he added.

"The clear message of the Iranian nation to the US; Stop supporting criminals and terrorists, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation," Kan'ani noted.

A few hundred people poured into the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday – coinciding with the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution – calling for regime change in Iran.

The participants included the members of the anti-Iran terrorist outfit, Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organisation (MKO), monarchists loyal to the Pahlavi family and one familiar face who gleefully posed for pictures amid the circus.

The former deputy chief of SAVAK, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s so-called “secret police” known for its third-degree torture and other gross human rights abuses, Parviz Sabeti was also present with his family at the gathering of “regime change” proponents.

SAVAK was established in 1957 with the assistance of America’s CIA and Israel’s Mossad. The agency was vested with far-ranging powers to use torture against those who expressed dissent against Pahlavis. The Ebrat Museum in Tehran was just one of the torture facilities used by the dreaded “secret police”.

Last Wednesday, more than 100 members of the US Congress supported a resolution that, while repeating accusations about the recent unrest in Iran, contained clauses supporting the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.

