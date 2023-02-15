  1. Politics
Leader receives group of East Azarbaijan people

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received a group of people from East Azerbaijan province on Wednesday.

The meeting is being held on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

This item is being updated...

