Iranians celebrating 44th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 11(MNA) – Iranians across the country are holding rallies to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution have begun in Tehran along with other major and small cities across the nation.

This is an annual public rally where Iranians took part nationwide to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and renew their allegiance to the ideals of the Revolution, its founder Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the capital city of Tehran, the public takes into the streets all marching towards Azadi Square, the symbolic location of the Revolution.

Government officials also take part in rallies every year to celebrate Iran's independence and its stance against imperialism and arrogance.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi attended the rallies in Tehran. He is going to deliver a speech.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament also attended the February 11 rally in the capital. 

