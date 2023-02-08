Quake death toll surpasses 8,700 across Turkey, Syria

In Turkey, 349 more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 6,234, according to Turkish officials. At least 34,810 people have been injured in Turkey, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in Syria. A total of 4,654 injuries have been reported across Syria.

Agencies and rescue workers have warned the figures are likely to rise higher, especially in Syria, with many people still trapped under the rubble.

Countries and organizations from across the globe have responded to the crisis with money, equipment and boots on the ground. Doctors Without Borders says it has 500 staff working in Syria — some of whom lost family members in the quake. NATO said its members are sending more than 1,400 emergency response personnel, CNN reported.

Extreme winter weather is impacting rescue efforts. Aftershocks are also a potential hazard — at least 125 measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Turkey on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey. Though their frequency and magnitude are decreasing, 5.0 to 6.0+ aftershocks are still possible and bring a risk of additional damage to compromised structures and a continued threat to rescue teams and survivors.

Thousands of buildings collapsed in the two nations and aid agencies are warning of “catastrophic” repercussions in northwest Syria. Satellite images show the extent of the damage in the Turkish towns of Islahiye and Nurdagi near the quake's epicenter.

The World Health Organization estimates up to 23 million people could be affected by the earthquake.

