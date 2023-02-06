Hundreds dead in Syria, Turkey after M7.8 quake (+VIDEOS)

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Kahramanmaras Province, central Turkey, at 01:17 GMT on Monday. The quake was recorded roughly 15 miles 24 kilometers underground and was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa).

The quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.6.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed across Turkey, and the death toll continues to go up as rescue workers search for survivors. The massive earthquake also caused multiple buildings to collapse in Syria, leading to multiple deaths.

The quake was also felt in Lebanon's capital, Beirut. It was also felt in Damascus and Latakia in Syria, according to a local newspaper. The Zionists in Tel Aviv also reported feeling the quake. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake was felt in Egypt, Georgia, and Romania.

Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 -- the worst to hit Turkey in decades. That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Followings are the latest updates on the quake in Turkey and Syria:

Italy withdraws tsunami warning after Turkey, Syria earthquake

Italian authorities have withdrawn a tsunami warning for the country’s southern coast that was raised after the 7.9-magnitude earthquake, Al Jazeera reported.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department issued a statement recommending people move away from coastal areas. Train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia had been temporarily halted as a precaution but resumed in the morning, the agency said in the statement.

UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic fortress in Gaziantep collapses

According to some reports, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic fortress in Gaziantep Province of Turkey collapsed after the massive quake hit the country.

Death toll rises to 237 in Syria: health ministry

The death toll from a powerful earthquake has risen to 237 in Syria, while 639 people have been injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 237 people were killed, 639 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports indicated that 111 people died as a result of the Monday earthquake, while more than 500 others were injured.

Explosion hit gas Pipeline in Hatay

According to reports, an explosion hit a gas pipeline in the Province Of Hatay in Southeastern Turkey and fire broke out following the explosion.

Earthquake tremors felt in Baghdad

Tremors from Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in south-eastern Turkey were felt in the Iraqi capital.

Oil pipelines in Turkey not Damaged by quake

The deadly earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning has not caused any damage to the country's oil pipelines, state-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said, according to Sputnik.

"After inspections, no damage to oil pipelines with crude oil was revealed," the company said in a statement.

It was decided to suspend gas supplies to a number of areas near the epicenter of the earthquake as a precautionary measure, the company added.

Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 111

According to the Syrian Health Ministry, at least 111 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured following the earthquake that hit the Arab country.

Total current death toll stands at 76 in Turkey; 440 injured: Authorities

A total of 76 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces in Turkey, while another 440 people were injured, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says.

"As of 6:30 a.m. [03:30 GMT on Monday], 76 people have died and 440 people were injured in seven provinces as a result of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake," AFAD said in a Monday statement.

Death toll in Syria rises to 99, over 330 injured

At least 99 people have died in Syria as a result of the Monday earthquake, while another 334 were injured, a senior health official told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, 99 people have died, including 50 in Latakia. Across all the provinces, 334 people were injured," Ahmad Damiriyeh said.

The Syrian state news agency reported on Monday that 42 people had died in Syria as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey, while another 200 people were injured.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia and that numerous buildings collapsed in Aleppo. Several residential buildings collapsed in the suburbs of Latakia, an informed source told Sputnik.

At least 18 dead in Turkey’s Sanliurfa: Governor

The death toll from the Monday earthquake has gone up to 18 in Turkey’s Sanliurfa, the region’s Governor Salih Aydin said.

"Eighteen people were killed and 67 citizens were injured," Salih Aydin announced later on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the governor said that the death toll stood at 15.

Dozen dead in Turkey’s Sanliurfa

At least twelve people have died in Turkey’s Sanliurfa as a result of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning, media reports citing the governor of Sanliurfa.

Earlier on Monday, Osmaniye Province Governor Erdinc Yilmaz told Turkish Radio that at least five people have died in Osmaniye as a result of the earthquake and 34 buildings collapsed.

7 killed in Turkey's Osmaniye province

Seven people have been killed as a result of the earthquake. The Governor of Turkey's Osmaniye province said that at least 34 buildings collapsed in the area. The center of Osmaniye is about 62.5 miles (100 kilometers) away from Gaziantep and roughly 43 miles (69 kilometers) from the quake's epicenter.

At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake

"Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency SANA said quoting a health ministry official.

Several buildings collapsed in Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey,

23 dead, 400 injured in Turkey's Malatya region

The death toll from the Monday earthquake in Turkey’s Malatya has gone up to 23 and over 400 people were injured, while in Diyarbakir six deaths have been reported, according to local authorities, Sputnik reported.

"So far, 23 people have died, 420 people have been injured, and 140 buildings have collapsed as a result of the earthquake in the city," Hulusi Sahin said later on Monday, as quoted by the state-run broadcaster.

Diyarbakir Governor Ali Ihsan Su told a Turkish broadcaster that seven buildings collapsed in Diyarbakir as a result of the earthquake.

"Six citizens died, and 79 citizens were injured. 12 citizens were rescued from the rubble," the governor said.

Turkey dispatches search and rescue teams

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken to Twitter to extend his "best wishes" to the citizens that were affected by the earthquake, adding that rescue teams were "immediately dispatched" to the areas damaged by the earthquake.

Syrian Civil Defense Ministry declares state of emergency

According to the Syrian Civil Defense Ministry, which has likewise declared a state of emergency, several residential buildings have collapsed in Syria's northwest.

MNA/PR