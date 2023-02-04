Natural gas exports to Iraq, Turkey down 75%

“Unprecedented cold spell and a massive rise in domestic gas consumption have forced the National Iranian Gas Company to cut gas exports to Iraq and Turkey by at least 75%,” Hosseini said.

As per contracts between NIGC and the two neighbors, close to 60 mcm of gas per day should be sold to Iraq and Turkey which has now dwindled to less than 14 mcm/d, he added, Finacial Tribune reported.

“Although both neighbors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the substantial decrease, the NIGC had no other choices and this is not the first time that the company has reduced its exports on cold winter days.”

MNA/PR