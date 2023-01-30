15 Syrian soldiers wounded in explosion on military bus

15 members of the Internal Security Forces were injured when a bus carrying them was targeted today by an explosive device on the Damascus-Daraa highway.

Acocridng to SANA, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday "During the implementation of their duties in Daraa, and while returning to Damascus, terrorists targeted their bus with an explosive device near the Khirbet Ghazala bridge on the Damascus-Daraa highway, wounding fifteen members of the Internal Security Forces while the level injuries are different, with seven of them in critical condition."

"Patrols from various police units in Daraa province arrived at the scene immediately, and the wounded were taken to several hospitals," the ministry said, noting that investigations are continuing to find the terrorists and take legal measures against them.

MNA/PR