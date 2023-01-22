Egyptian, Emirati, Saudi FMs not to attend Arab League Summit

On Sunday, the foreign ministers of the Arab League are scheduled to hold a consultative meeting to review the latest developments in the Arab world.



Issued a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the Libyan National Unity Government announced, "The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, will not participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League," according to RT Arabic.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan will not participate in this summit, an Emirati diplomatic source also announced.

The sources provided no details about the reason behind this absence.

