Nasrallah speech on Martyr Soleimani, Lebanon, region starts

This is the second time this year, the Hezbollah secretary general delivers a speech on Martyred Iranian general.

On January 3, Seyyed Nasrallah delivered a speech that marked the third martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

“When Haj Qassem entered our fields, he had three major features. The first was his personality, with what he enjoyed of great great sincerity and veracity, as well as a high degree of piety and longing to meet Allah,” Seyyed Nasrallah said. The second, he added, is that he was “a soldier of Wilayat al-Faqih, and what Haj Qassem was doing in terms of basic orientations and strategies was within the controls of the supreme leader, Imam Khamenei.”

“Hajj Qassem was able, through his brainpower, planning, constant presence, and sincerity, to link the forces of the resistance axis, strengthen them and provide them with material and intellectual support through meetings and direct presence on the front lines,” he pointed out.

