Plane carrying 72 aboard crashes in Nepal (+VIDEO)

The plane crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, according to media reports.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” a spokesman for Yeti Airlines, Sudarshan Bartaula, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

State television reported some bodies had been recovered from the crash site in the west of the small Himalayan country.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.

“Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers,” Dhakal said, Aljazeera reported.

MP/PR