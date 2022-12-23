Two killed, several injured in shooting in Paris

Al-Jazeera has cited local French media such as AFP as reporting a shooting in Paris District 10 on Friday.

French police announced that one person was killed and 6 others were injured when an unknown gunman opened fire on people in Paris.

The French police announced that the incident took place in Paris's 10th district and announced that they had arrested the perpetrator behind the shooting.

The French police have asked the public to avoid going to the area where the shooting happened.

"Two people have died and four more are injured after gunshots were fired in a central district of the French capital, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, according to France 24.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident in the 10th arrondissement and urged the public to stay away from the area.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," the city's deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire wrote in a tweet, according to France 24. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the prosecutor's office said.

