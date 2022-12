The conference in Amman is in fact the second edition of the conference which was held in August 2021 in Baghdad.

Delegations from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are participating in the event along with delegations from the EU, France and Arab regional countries.

The Iranian delegation to the regional conference in the Jordanian capital is headed by the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

