Sacred Defense, Epic of Resistance and Victory

September 22 marks the anniversary of the beginning of the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war on Iran. On this occasion, the Mehr News Agency political analyst last Monday commented on the issue as follows:

On a same day back in September 1980, the now toppled Iraqi president Saddam Hussein embarked on an overwhelming attack against Iran along its 1,200 kilometer-long south western borders with Iraq. The Iraqi forces employed 12 infantries and armored divisions in the aggressive operation.

With the all-out financial, logistic and intelligence support placed at his disposal by the Western and Eastern powers, the Iraqi forces simultaneously bombarded 13 Iranian airports by their former Soviet-made MIG and Topolev jet fighters.

A great number of people including women and children were martyred and wounded in the air raids. Many residential areas in the southern and western border cities and towns were razed to ground.

The Baathist Regime in Baghdad dispatched its Third Armored Division and its Al- Qadessieh Commando Brigade to the region and besieged the city of Khorramshahr.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, engaged with domestic problems such as the counterrevolutionaries' plots and the reorganization of its armed forces, was not prepared to defend the borders.

By committing his first spectacular political gaffe, Saddam intended to occupy the oil-rich south-western province of Khuzestan and establish a puppet government there.

In a bid to achieve its mischievous goals, he tried to obtain the cooperation of a number of the Persian Gulf Arab states. He had already frightened them away, whispering in their ears the so-called threat of the Islamic Revolution.

In spite of the fact that the Iranian people were not ready to confront the invasive army, Martyr Mohammad Jahanara and Martyr Kollahdouz embarked on organizing the people in Khorramshahr.

The popular resistance stopped the Iraqi forces outside the city, holding them back for some 40 days.

The aggressive Iraqi forces were faced with the heavy resistance of the brave tribesmen in Kurdistan , Kermanshah and Ilam along the western borders.

Saddam, disappointed by the unsurpassed popular resistance of the Iranian nation, attempted another trick; by bombarding the residential areas, he thought he could discourage people in their resistance and achieve his objectives.

During the imposed war, at least 179 Scud B Missiles were fired on Dezful, in the west, claiming the lives of many people.

However, in order to fight back the invading enemy, Iranian forces used three tactics: firstly, to stop the enemy, secondly, to launch guerilla raids on them and finally, to oust the mercenary Iraqi forces through extensive classic war tactics.

Only one year after the assault, the Iraqi forces suffered their first heavy defeat. During the operation for the liberation of Khorramshahr called "Thamen–ul-Ae'mma Operation" conducted by direct order of the Late Imam Khomeini, the siege on the city was lifted. Iraqi forces suffered heavy casualties during the operation.

Some 5,000 kilometers of the occupied areas in the north and the west of Khorramshahr were also liberated through the military operations "Fath-ul- Mobin," "Beit-ul-Moqaddas" and "Tariq–ul-Qods."

According to recent evidence, the Iraqi army fired about 8,000 biochemical shells against the Iranian forces.

Iranian forces drove the Iraqis to the other side of the borders by embarking on the military operations "Val Fajr", " Karbala ", "Muharram", "Ramadan", "Badr" and "Khybar."

The eight-year Iraqi imposed war was finally over in 1988. In that year, Iran accepted the United Nations Resolution 598, and called a ceasefire. But, as opposed to the predictions made by the foes of the Islamic Revolution, the war only resulted in the Iranian national unity, securing the foundations of the Islamic System in the country, national solidarity and creativity in many fields, military and civilian.

The great Iranian nation ended the war proudly and thwarted the enemies' plots through valor and sacrifice.

RA/SRM/IS

END