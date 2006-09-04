  1. Sports
Iran finishes runner-up at Istanbul karate meet

TEHRAN, Sept. 4 (MNA) – Iran took the second spot at an international karate tournament in Istanbul, a seaport in northwestern Turkey, Sunday night.

 

The Iranian karatekas garnered two gold, three silver, and five bronze medals during the two-day event and Turkey lifted the title.

 

Hossein Rohani and Maziar Elhami gave Iran two golds in the -60 and -80kg classes respectively while Mahmud Korkabadi, Payam Moradi, and Jassem Vishgahi and snatched silvers in the -65, -70, and -75kg and Farshid Mohammadi, Reza Azizi, Mehdi Davvalikhani, Nader Jodat, and Moslem Zeynoddin bagged bronzes in the -60, +80kg, and Open categories.

 

Twenty-five teams competed during the event.

 

