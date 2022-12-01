  1. Politics
Raeisi arrives in Sanandaj to inaugurate major projects

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Sanandaj, the capital of western Koredstan Province on Thursday morning to inaugurate major projects in the Kurdish-populated city.

President Ebrahim arrived in Sanandaj' airport on Thursday morning and he straight went to the city's water treatment plant to inaugurate a big water supply project. 

During his previous visit to the western province, financing for the large water supply project to Sanandaj was approved, and with the allocation of 850 billion tomans in the 13th government, this project will be completed and its operationlization will begin today.

The start of executive operations of the mining investment complex with an investment of 1,350 billion tomans in Saqqez at the order of the president and a meeting with the people of Sanandaj are among the other plans of Ayatollah Raeisi's trip to Kordestan province.

