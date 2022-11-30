Raeisi stresses meeting nurses demands on their national day

Speaking in the meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the auspicious birthday of H.H Zaynab (PBUH) which marks National Nurses Day, and appreciated the efforts and sincere services of nurses to protect people's lives, especially during the COVID-19 period.

He stressed the need to pay attention to the nurses' demands.

Raeisi also urged for a serious fight against corruption in the administrative system.

The president described the protection of the health of the administrative system as one of the important duties of managers, and emphasized, "Resisting against wrong demands" and "Monitoring the behaviour of human resources in order to protect the health of the administrative system" are necessary for the government officials and they should have the spirit of standing up against unfair demands and not allow corruption or violations to take place in the group under their command."

Raeisi considered the continuous monitoring of the functioning of the devices and unannounced visits to the offices and close contact with the people who go to the government bodies as among the solutions to ensure administrative health that will lead to an increase in public satisfaction.

Ayatollah Raeisi considered paying attention to the people's wishes as one of the most important aspects of his people-focused administration, and stressed the need to be sensitive to mismanagement, he said, "All those who serve in the name of the government and the Islamic system must care about doing their work on time to prevent administrative corruption and disruptions in providing services to the people, improve the efficiency of the departments and boost hope, trust, and satisfaction among the people."

MNA