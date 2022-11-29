Iran 0-0 US in 2022 World Cup Group B match

The Iranian players are wearing red shirts and the Americans are wearing blue shirts.

The Iranian national football team will advance to the knockout stage for the first time in history if they win against United Sattes with 6 points and if they draw with 4 points. The national teams of England and Wales will face each other at the same time with Iran-US game.

Beiranvand back in Iran's goal:

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will play against the US in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the list of the names of the Iranian players for tonight's match shows.

The main goalkeeper of the Iranian team was seriously injured in the face, especially nose during the match against England after he collided with his teammate Majid Hosseini.

He missed the bulk of the match against England and also the entire match against Wales.

Beiranvand's replacement Hossein Hosseini showed a good performance during the winning match against Wales and saved Iran team at least twice.

Beiernvand's return to Iran's goals is the main change in Iran's team. Meanwhile, Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended after being booked in each of his side's first two matches.

According to Skysports, US boss Gregg Berhalter has made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with England on Friday, with Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers coming infor Walker Zimmerman, while Norwich forward Josh Sargent replaces Haji Wright.

This item is being updated...

