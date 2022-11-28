In phone call, Poland FM hopes Iran talks will yield results

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau held a phone call on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, consular issues and some international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian said that there are good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Poland.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest issues related to bilateral relations and exchanged views on holding a joint commission between the two nations.

Referring to the historical relations between the two countries, the Polish foreign minister emphasized the importance of relations with Iran for the Polish government and described Iran as an important partner of Poland in the region and expressed hope that the negotiations to remove the sanctions on Iran would be successful.

MNA