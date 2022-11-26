  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2022, 9:55 AM

Ayatollah Khamenei receives Basij forces

Ayatollah Khamenei receives Basij forces

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a large number of the members of the Basij forces on Saturday morning.

The meeting takes place in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the occasion of Basij Week.

Five million Basij members from throughout the country are also participating in the meeting via videoconferencing.

This item is being updated...

MNA/

News Code 194081

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News