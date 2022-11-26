Ayatollah Khamenei receives Basij forces

The meeting takes place in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the occasion of Basij Week.
Five million Basij members from throughout the country are also participating in the meeting via videoconferencing.
This item is being updated...
MNA/
TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a large number of the members of the Basij forces on Saturday morning.
The meeting takes place in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the occasion of Basij Week.
Five million Basij members from throughout the country are also participating in the meeting via videoconferencing.
This item is being updated...
MNA/
Your Comment