On the occasion of Basij Week, a large number of Basijis will meet with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyya in Tehran.

As many as five million Basij members across the the country will join the meeting through video-conferencing.

This program starts at 9:45 am on Saturday and will be broadcast live and directly from KHAMENEI.IR media and also national radio and television.

