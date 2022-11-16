Israeli oil tanker targeted by drone attack in Sea of Oman

According to an informed official, on condition of anonymity, the drone attack was carried out on Tuesday evening with suicide drones.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a defense official as saying that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker was struck in an exploding drone attack in the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company AP said was ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre, when contacted by Reuters, said it had no information at this time.

Representatives for Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment.

MA/PR