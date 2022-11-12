Putin, Raeisi discuss bilateral relations by phone: Kremlin

President Putin spoke by phone with Iran's president Raisi, and discussed issues with focus on increasing cooperation in the political and economic spheres, including transport, the Russian presidential office Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, according to Sputnik news agency.

According to Al Jazeera TV channel, the Kremlin statement continued that Putin and Raeisi agreed to strengthen contacts between Iranian and Russian institutions.

Russian president once again expressed his sympathy to Ebrahim Raeisi over the recent terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz.

