IRGC test-launches satellite carrier into suborbital space

The test-launch was carried out in the presence of the Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a group of officials of the country's armed forces on Saturday.

'Ghaem 100' three-stage solid fuel carrier is capable of placing satellites weighing 80 kg into orbit 500 kilometers from the earth's surface.

In the near future, the 'Nahid' satellite will be put into orbit by using the 'Ghaem 100' solid fuel satellite carrier.

The IRGC launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020.

In March, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched its second homegrown military satellite, dubbed Noor-II, into an Earth orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.

MNA/5625128