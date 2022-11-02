Leader says US totally vulnerable despite claims

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.

The 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, which falls on November 4 this year, is known as Student Day in Iran, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On this day 44 years ago, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage.

Each year, Iranians take to the streets across the nation to commemorate the occasion in massive rallies.

“The 13th of Aban is not only a historical day, but also a day of experience, said the Leader in the today's meeting, adding that “the historical events that happened on this day cannot be forgotten, and they should not be forgotten.”

The Leader also called on Iranians to use the experience of the 13th of Aban that has lessons for the people, their future, and the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed out that while some people naively think that the US power is unbeatable, they must know that it is very vulnerable.

Contrary to what the Americans hypostatically claim, the Leader said that Washington’s animosity towards Iran goes back to much earlier than the takeover of the embassy in Tehran in 1980 to the CIA-led coup against the Iranian Mossadegh government in 1953.

The 1953 coup was the beginning point of the problem between the Iranian nation and the United States, the Leader highlighted.

This item is being updated...

RHM/