Leader of Islamic Revolution receives students

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.

The 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, which falls on November 4 this year, is known as Student Day in Iran, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On this day 44 years ago, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage.

Each year, Iranians take to the streets across the nation to commemorate the occasion in massive rallies.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

