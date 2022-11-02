  1. Politics
Ahead US embassy takeover anniv.

Leader of Islamic Revolution receives students

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Thousands of university and high school students met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, ahead of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.

The 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, which falls on November 4 this year, is known as Student Day in Iran, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On this day 44 years ago, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage.

Each year, Iranians take to the streets across the nation to commemorate the occasion in massive rallies.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

