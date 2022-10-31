Iran criticizes West dual standards in defending human rights

Referring to the bloody terrorist attack that occurred in Shiraz's Shah Cheragh shrine last week, Kan'ani once again condemned the brutal act of terror and offered condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian nation, and the families of the victims.

Kan'ani also slammed the West's dual standards regarding defending human rights, saying that those who are the claimants of human rights are now silent in the face of such a crime and have forgotten to defend women's rights, human rights and children's rights.

He also praised the efforts of Martyr Soleimani in fighting terrorist groups in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan'ani criticized the Western countries' interventions in Iran's internal affairs and condemned such intrusive statements and non-constructive and irresponsible actions, saying that such statements are intertwined with lies and hypocrisy (referring to the joint statement issued by several Western foreign ministers on Iran internal issues).

Referring to the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack which led to the killing of several Iranian, the senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that what Western countries have done in recent days not only failed to provide women's legal rights but even deprived the Iranian citizens of their right to live.

Turning to the statements made by the German authorities regarding sanctioning the IRGC, Kan'ani emphasized that IRGC is the official military entity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and such action is completely illegal.

He called on both the German government and other governments who are planning such action to pay attention to the results of their non-constructive actions and not to sacrifice their own mutual interests for fleeting political interests and emotional decisions.

Australia's stance on asylum seekers

Referring to Australia's action in preventing the UN torture prevention body from visiting the detention centers for asylum seekers, Nasser Kan'ani said, " Unfortunately, the Australian government, which is always among the human rights claimant countries and always comments on the events of other countries from the position of a claimant and interventionist country, has been indifferent to the rights of refugees in this country for years and violates them."

Iran's stance on Ukraine war

He also blamed the United States for imposing anti-Iranian sanctions, inverting the truth and facts about Iran, and providing a political atmosphere for the formation of this meeting.

"Iran does not export weapons to any side, including Russia, for use in the Ukraine war. Iran is against the war in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, etc., and believes in the necessity of using political solutions to resolve disputes," Kan'ani stated, adding, "From the beginning, Iran's approach was to try to end the war and use the political mechanism to end this dispute, and it will continue this policy."

He also referred to the news published about the arrival of Afghan commandos under US training to Iran and the allegation that Iran is going to send them to Russia to fight in Ukraine, saying, "Iran is not directly or indirectly a member of the war campaign in Ukraine. Iran is part of the peace campaign."

In reaction to the statement made by US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley accusing Iran of sending drones to Russia, Kan'ani said, "His statements are projective, and unlike the United States, Iran is not a party to the war. JCPOA negotiations have nothing to do with other issues. If the US has the political will for an agreement, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a partner in the agreement. The US government can act responsibly and make decisions."

Iran-IAEA ties

Referring to the remarks of the IAEA Chief that called on Iran to fulfill its obligations, Kan'ani said that if the International Atomic Energy Agency does not obtain a political approach, Iran believes that with a technical approach and expert negotiations the issues between the two sides will definitely be resolved.

Lebanon's situation

Speaking about Lebanon, Kan'ani stressed that the fundamental policy of Iran is to support the approaches based on creating stability and the formation of a strong government in this country.

"We hope that Lebanese society and political groups and currents in this country, based on national interests, will provide the basis for the formation of a strong government in this country.

