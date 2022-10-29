Nasrallah begins delivering speech on maritime deal

In his televised speech, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah is to tackle the maritime deal between Lebanon and the Zionist entity, according to a report by the Hezbollah news service Al-Manar TV English website earlier on Saturday

The speech is broadcast online on Al-Manar TV.

In a speech on Thursday, Seyyed Nasrallah described the deal which came a year after indirect talks as a great victory for Lebanon.

He dismissed allegations of a normalization attempt between Lebanon and the Zionist entity, stressing that the deal was neither an international accord nor a recognition of the Israeli regime.

The Hezbollah S.G. said he would tackle the issue in detail on Saturday due to lack of time during Thursday’s speech.

At the start of today's speech, Nasrallah offered condolences on the death of the two clerics Sheikh Ismail Khatib and Sheikh Hussein Abdullah.

Moreover, the Hezbollah leader congratulated Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement on the martyrdom anniversary of Leader Fathi Shaqaqi.

Pointing to the recent terrorist attack in Iran's Shiraz, he said that "huge participation in Shiraz martyrs funeral confirms Iranians’ decision to confront foreign sedition conspiracy."

He said that Iran will frustrate its enemies and as always will come out victorious.

This item is being updated...