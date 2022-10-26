Raeisi urges Belarussian FM for swift implementation of deals

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei for a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Prior to meeting with the president, Makei held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart earlier on Wednesday.

In the meeting, President Raeisi stressed the need to speed up the implementation of Iran-Belarus agreements, adding that the road map of long-term relations will lead to the steady growth of cooperation between the two countries.

Raeisi said that holding joint economic meetings will be one of the signs indicating the resolve of the two countries to develop relations.

