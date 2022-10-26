Iran FM meets Belarusian counterpart in Tehran

This is Makei's first visit to Tehran since Amir-Abdollahian was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

The two Iranian and Belarusian top diplomats held a meeting and discussed several issues. Details of their meeting have not been published yet.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus met and held talks last time on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in early October 2022 and discussed bilateral issues and the latest developments in the region.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Makei emphasized their resolve to implement joint agreements and evermore deepening bilateral ties.

Iranian and Belarusian foreign ministers also met and held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York in Oct. 2021.

During the last year's meeting, Iran’s top diplomat announced Iran’s readiness to create a new path to improve and strengthen relations between the two countries.

