Iran considers media as tool to promote truth, freedom

The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) officially kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi delivered a speech in the opening ceremony of the OANA summit on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the media as a tool for the promotion of truth and freedom for all countries of the world," the Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili said at the meeting.

Today, media is no longer a tool of power, it is power itself, Esmaili said, adding that the media can be either in service of happiness for mankind and peace or a means of oppression, injustice, and division.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports popular, right-seeking and free media, Esmaeili added.

This item will be updated...

RHM/