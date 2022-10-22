Iranian FM meets Armenian PM in Yerevan

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday evening arrived at the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

Upon his arrival, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by the Armenian foreign ministry's high-ranking officials.

Amir-Abdollahian met with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the compound of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday.

On Friday, Amir-Abdollahian and his Armenian counterpart participated in the opening ceremony of the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan.

The top Iranian diplomat on Saturday morning also met and held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alan Simonyan.

