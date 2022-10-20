  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2022, 5:09 PM

Iran FM to EU's Borrell:

Supplying weapons to Russia against Ukraine baseless claim

Supplying weapons to Russia against Ukraine baseless claim

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has told EU foreign policy chief sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not Iran's policy.

Saying that he had a phone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, the Iranian foreign minister wrote in a tweet, "I reminded that our clear policy is to oppose the war and its escalation in Ukraine."

"The claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is a baseless claim. We have defense cooperation with Russia but delivering weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy," he added.

Also in this regard, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani categorically rejected “unfounded and unsubstantiated” claims that Tehran has transferred UAVs to Moscow for use in the war in Ukraine while speaking to reporters after a Security Council closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Also, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday that the drones found in Ukraine are not Iranian but Russian-made, explaining that images of the drones downed in Ukraine clearly have Russian inscriptions on them.

MP/FNA14010728000407

News Code 192699
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192699/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News