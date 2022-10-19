  1. Politics
President Raeisi, Poland counterpart talk by phone

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – An Iranian official at the presidential office has reported of a phone call between the president of Poland and President Ebrahim Raeisi about strengthening bilateral relations and ending the war in Europe.

The political Deputy of the President's Office Mohammad Jamshidi wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday that "While Europe is showing support for the riot in Iran, today Mr. Duda, the president of Poland, called the president to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the end of the war in Europe."

According to the Iranian official, President Ebrahim Raeisi "assured Duda that the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacity and potential to end the war."

