No details of the meeting have been published so far.

Rashid replaced fellow Iraqi Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.

In a message congratulating Abdul Latif Rashid's upon his election, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the new government of this country would take steps toward the growth and prosperity of Iraq.

