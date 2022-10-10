Multiple explosions rock center of Kyiv (+VIDEOS)

Ukrainian media said that several explosions have been heard in Kyiv, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

"Four explosions were heard in Kyiv. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kyiv region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.

According to Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, explosions were heard in the city's center.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenko district -- in the center of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Videos posted on social media show black smoke rising from several areas in Kyiv.

Anton Gerashchenko - the adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs - wrote on Twitter that one of the rockets in Kyiv fell near the monument to Mikhail Grushevsky in Vladimirskaya Street. Ukraine's security services are in this street and the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky is nearby.

The adviser added that subway service has been partially suspended in Kyiv, and all underground stations are now serving as shelters, RT reported. Gerashchenko later said that five civilians were killed and 12 injured in the capital. According to local media, multiple missiles are descending on different regions of Ukraine. Strikes were also reported in the eastern city of Dnepr, and explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine. Several districts of Lviv and Ternopil were left without electricity after missile strikes, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs says, Sputnik reported. Energy infrastructure was attacked in the Lviv region, Ukrainian media reports citing authorities. The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told AP that there were reports of casualties but the number was not yet known, Al Jazeera reported. Rescuers were at work in different locations, Svitlana Vodolaga said.

According to Sputnik, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that air alert continues throughout the country.

New explosions were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnepropetrovsk, according to Ukrainian media.

An explosion was reportedly heard in Russia's Belgorod.

